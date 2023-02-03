SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Movie and TV selection can be overwhelming with so many options on streaming platforms. Film critic Patrick Beatty provides insights on what’s worth watching and what to pass on.
Where to Watch: Only In Theaters
Directed By:
Kyle Marvin
Written By:
Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins
Starring:
Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Lilly Tomlin
Genre:
Comedy, Drama, Sport
Rated PG-13 for brief strong language, some drug content, and some suggestive references.
All media used courtesy of Paramount PicturesSee it or Skip It: SEE IT
Where to Watch: Only In Theaters
Directed By:
M. Night Shyamalan
Written By:
M. Night Shyamalan, Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman
Starring:
Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge
Genre:
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
Rated R for violence and language
All media used courtesy of Universal Pictures
See it or Skip It: SEE IT
Where to Watch: Peacock
Created By:
Rian Johnson
Starring:
Natasha Lyonne, Benjamin Bratt, Adrian Brody, Hong Chau, Stephanie Hsu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Genre:
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Rated TV-MA
All media used courtesy of Peacock
See it or Skip It: SEE IT
