SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The post-holiday period can be a challenging time for many people, as the excitement and cheer of the season give way to a sense of emptiness and uncertainty. Angel Shannon, Mama Angel, can help guide us through this transition and help us recognize and overcome self-sabotage.

Self-sabotage is a common phenomenon where we hold ourselves back from achieving our goals and fulfilling our potential. It can manifest in many ways, such as procrastination, self-doubt, and negative self-talk.

Mama Angel suggests that one way to overcome self-sabotage is through mindful movement. This can include exercise, yoga, or meditation, which can help us quiet our minds and focus on the present moment.

Another technique that Mama Angel recommends is the art of the pause. This involves taking a deep breath, stepping back from our busy lives, and giving ourselves time to reflect and recharge. It’s easy to get caught up in the chaos of life and lose sight of what truly matters, but taking a moment to pause and be present can help us realign our priorities and make better decisions.

Mama Angel also stresses that change often comes with chaos, and that we should be prepared for this when we are trying to make a change in our lives. It’s important to be in a state of balance and to be able to navigate the chaos that comes with change.

The key to overcoming self-sabotage, Mama Angel says, is being real with ourselves. This means being honest about our limitations, our strengths, and our weaknesses. It’s important to know when to ask for help and to give ourselves permission to take a break.

Self-care is essential when it comes to overcoming self-sabotage, and Mama Angel emphasizes the importance of taking care of ourselves. This can include setting boundaries, making time for activities that we enjoy, and spending time with loved ones.

If you’re looking for more guidance on how to overcome self-sabotage, you can visit Mama Angel’s Facebook page, where she offers tips and advice on how to live a more fulfilling life. She reminds us that the key to success is balance, and that with the right mindset, we can overcome self-sabotage and achieve our goals.