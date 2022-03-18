SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A shortage of workers at Salt Lake City Schools is creating a significant need for volunteers at school cafeterias. There’s been a lot of discussion about the need for teachers, but school district officials say they unable to hire enough help and it’s making it very difficult to provide kids their meals at school, breakfast and lunch.

James Yapias, Director of Development at the Salt Lake Education Foundation, and Yandary Chatwin, Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations with Salt Lake City School District, say they’ve even raised the pay for cafeteria workers in hopes it helps encourage people to apply or stay in the job. The Salt Lake City District’s child nutrition department is down in staffing by about 30 percent, according to Yapias.

The situation is so serious, school officials are asking for business and individuals to sign up to volunteer as cafeteria workers in the schools. The greatest need is from 10:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., according to Yapias and Chatwin.

To learn more about how to help, visit SLCSchools.org or SaltLakeEducationFoundation.org.