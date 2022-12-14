SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — With the holiday season upon us, it’s important to be extra vigilant about safety and The American Red Cross wants your holiday season to be truly wonderful and is offering some great safety tips.

Christmas along with Thanksgiving is one of the peak days for cooking fires — which is the top cause of home fires in the U.S. Safely enjoy the holiday by keeping an eye on all the holiday goodies you are cooking. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you need to leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Another safety tip is to keep an eye on your holiday decor. Make sure candles are in stable holders and placed where they will not be knocked over. Never leave burning candles unattended. When using electric lights, look for the label that says the product is certified by an independent testing laboratory. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use and care. Inspect holiday light cords and plugs for damage.

As temperatures start to drop, we all look for ways to keep our homes warm and cozy. But it’s important to remember that heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fires – a risk that increases with cold weather.

Here are some safety tips to help keep your holiday safe:

Heating equipment is one of the leading causes of home fires – a risk that increases with cold weather. Help keep your family safe by providing at least three feet of space for all heating equipment.

Never leave space heaters unattended – as they’re involved in most fatal home heating fires.

If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor.

Heat your home safely. Never use your stove or oven to heat your home. Never leave portable heaters or fireplaces unattended. Install smoke alarms.

Many people travel during the holiday so make sure to stay safe when you hit the road:

Check the air pressure in your tires and make sure you have windshield fluid. Be well rested and alert. Give your full attention to the road – avoid distractions such as cell phones. If you have car trouble, pull off the road as far as possible.

Build an emergency kit and include items such as blankets or sleeping bags, jumper cables, fire extinguisher, compass and road maps, shovel, tire repair kit and pump, extra clothing, flares, and a tow rope.

Avoid driving in a storm. If you must travel, let someone know where you are going, the route you’re taking to get there, and when you expect to arrive. If the car gets stuck along the way, help can be sent along your predetermined route.