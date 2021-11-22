Rockin’ Hot Rods surprises Marines with big donation to Toys For Tots

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (ABC4 Utah) – A sure sign that the holiday giving spirit is alive and well happened live on The Daily Dish on Monday as members of the local classic car group, Rockin Hot Rod Productions, surprised The U.S. Marines and Toys for Tots with a trailer full of donations for the annual toy drive. The group collected toys and money to buy toys in October during its big classic car show at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

The donations go to support the U.S. Marines annual Toys for Tots campaign, which provides presents for children in need throughout Utah and parts of Nevada and Wyoming. Click here to learn more about Toys for Tots.

Click here to learn more about Rockin Hot Rod Productions.