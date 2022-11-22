SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Daily Dish) – The annual Toys for Tots drive is underway and Rockin Hot Rod Productions is helping out by donating toys to families in need.



“Just to bring this kind of happiness to a lot of people and to know it was important for you to help get these toys to these kids. Right now, with the economy, the way it is, and it’s a struggle for a lot of families right now and for the kids, not having a Christmas present is just heartbreaking,” said Blaine Thompson from Rockin Hot Rod Productions

Thompson says this is the 8th year the company has donated to Toys for Tots and the 5th year they have come to the ABC4 News station to drop off the toys. The company donated $10,000 worth of toys. Some of the donations included Barbie dolls, drones, bikes, skateboards and more.

US Marine GySgt. Alejandro Ortizchavez says, “I’m very proud. I’m not from Utah. This is a great thing and they’re definitely what kids need. “ GySgt. Ortizchavez says they still need a lot more toys this year.

The Annual ABC4 Utah Toys For Tots donation drive will go from November 14 thru December 18. If you want to donate please bring new, unwrapped toy donations to your local Papa Murphy’s Pizza location or to our ABC4 News station. Click here to find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza nearest you.

Now is the time to request help from the program. The deadline to request support is November 30, 2022. Click here to request help here from your local county.