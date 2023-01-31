TREMONTON, Utah (The Daily Dish) – TikTok has become a platform for many unique talents, but one user is making waves with his rice art. ‘Mr. Rice Guy,’ also known as Tim Bitner along with his wife Carly Bittner, have gained popularity on the app by throwing dyed rice in the air to create intricate designs. The couple started the hobby during the pandemic and have since gained a following on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

Bob Marley was the first image they created, and the viral response prompted them to continue their rice art. The process involves dying the rice and then throwing it in the air to create the desired image. There is no set technique, but the Bitner’s say the trick is to throw the rice high in an upward motion.

Each design can take hours to create, and the couple only uses about 10 bags of rice a year. Tim Bitner is an orthodontist, but the success of their rice art has caused him to question his day job just a little. The family has fun doing the rice art together, and their children have even gotten involved in the process.

Catch Mr. Rice Guy on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram to see their latest rice art designs.