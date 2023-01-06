SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Human trafficking impacts people around the world as well as here in Utah. An estimated 24.9 million people are being trafficked every day. The United States Senate has recognized the severity of this issue and has designated January 11th as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

On January 11th, the University of Utah will be hosting a Restoring Freedom Summit to raise local awareness about human trafficking and its impact on communities in Utah. According to a state-wide needs assessment conducted by the Gender-Based Violence Consortium in 2022, the top five needs for survivors of human trafficking in Utah are housing, financial support, emotional support, mental health, and family support. To address this need, the University of Utah’s Gender-Based Violence Consortium has partnered with the Healing Center for Complex Trauma and Holding Out Help to support local responses to violence, including ritualistic abuse.

The Restoring Freedom Summit will provide an opportunity for professionals and community members to learn more about ritualistic abuse and Dissociative Identity Disorder, and to better understand how to respond to the complex needs of survivors. The summit will also address the lack of comprehensive services for survivors, including mental health, medical, legal services, and the lack of understanding about ritualistic abuse and its resulting symptoms. By addressing these issues, the community can work towards creating a more supportive environment for survivors.

Restoring Freedom Summit

Date: January 11, 2023

Time: 8:30am to 5:00pm

Where: University of Utah College of Social Work

Okazaki Community Meeting Room

395 South 1500 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84112

Buy tickets to the event now by clicking here.