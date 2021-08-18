Relay For Life takes on cancer, celebrates survivors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Salt Lake Valley Relay for Life event that will be taking place on August 28th at the First Baptist Church across from East High School in Salt Lake City. The event kicks off around 4 p.m. with Team Set-up and an opening ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Relay for Life is the world’s largest and most impactful fundraising event to end cancer. And the American Cancer Society of Utah is excited to be back in person to celebrate cancer survivors, remember those we lost and unite in the commitment to fight back against the disease.

Throughout the event there will be all sorts of family fun events. There will be fun themed laps, a live band, bingo, and all sorts of other fun activities. The full schedule of events is listed at relayforlife.org/saltlakeut. You can also sign up a team, join a team and fundraise to help in the fight against cancer.

The funds raised support the American Cancer Society’s on-going efforts with providing services to people living with cancer and also helps fund research. ACS’s National Cancer Information Center is available 24/7 to help families get answers from a live person wherever they are, no matter what time it is. The Hope Lodge in Salt Lake City serves as a home away from home for cancer patients traveling for treatment. And while patients are not staying at Hope Lodge right now due to the pandemic, ACS hopes to bring the Hope Lodge services back soon. The Society’s phone-based Reach To Recovery one on one support program links new breast cancer patients with survivors who have had a similar diagnosis and treatment plan. Cancer research is critical and right now. In Utah the American Cancer Society is funding 7 multi-year cancer grants totaling over $3.9 million in the state.

Upcoming events include:

Friday Oct. 27 – Construction vs Cancer: Utah Big Dig event benefitting childhood cancer research

September 16 – the Big Gig concert gala returns with Phil Vassar

And in October things look really pink for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk happening on October 23rd at Liberty Park. And, guys get on board with our Pink Month by having our Real Men Wear Pink fundraising campaign. We have a great line-up of men who are dedicated to wearing pink in October and raising money to help fund critical breast cancer research.