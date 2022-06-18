DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Treat dear old dad to something special this Father’s Day weekend, a relaxing day in the mountain complete with paddle boarding and a good meal at the Deer Valley Grocery-Cafe.

Deer Valley Executive Chef Peter Menteer started with Deer Valley this spring and is launching many new menus and food experience throughout the resort this summer. One of the most notable new additions is the Summer Dinner Series on the scenic lakeside deck at Deer Valley’s Grocery~Café

Summer dinners on the Deer Valley Grocery~Café deck will be featured on Friday and Saturday evenings beginning July 8 through August 27, with seating available between 6 and 9 p.m. The dining experiences offer different themes each weekend including lakeside paella, live fire cedar plank king salmon, jambalaya, crab boil, taste of Italy, BBQ cookout, breakfast for dinner, sushi and sake, a toast to New England, and an end of summer luau. Reservations are not required for these special dinners; walk-ins are welcome.

Visit Deer Valley Grocery-Cafe online for summer hours, special event information and menu items.

