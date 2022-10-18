SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves is marking a significant milestone in it’s annual Toys For Tots program – 75 years of delivering hope to less fortunate children.

The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The program serves children statewide in Utah. In order to better execute the Program, in 1991 the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was created at the behest of the Marine Corps.

Toy collection includes a combination of locally donated toys, those purchased by the Foundation, and those donated by corporations.

Now is the time to request help from the program. The deadline to request support is November 30, 2022. Click here to request help here from your local county.

The Annual ABC4 Utah Toys For Tots donation drive will go from November 14 thru December 18, 2023. We ask that you deliver new, unwrapped toy donations to your local Papa Murphy’s Pizza location. Click here to find a Papa Murphy’s Pizza nearest you.