SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It’s hot outside! So let’s cool things off with a sweet treat on National ‘Eat Your Jell-o Day” and dish up a refreshing fruity Jell-o parfait. You choose the flavors – pick your favorite and simply add the delicious fluff and fruit to top it off.

We made a cherry-lime strawberry Jell-o parfrait on the show. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup boiling water

6 oz of Jell-o Gelatin (you pick the flavors)

1 cup cold water

8 oz of Cool Whip (thawed)

2 cups of diced or sliced fruit (berries work best – we used strawberries)

2 cups of mini-marshmallows

Preparation:

Prepare the gelatin mix per the Jell-o box instructions – bringing 1 cup of water to a boil. Add your choice of jell-o to dissolve in hot water. Stir in 1 cup of cold water. Stir then store in refrigerator for 45 mins or until mixture is completely cool, but not yet setting. Remove from the fridge and mix vigerously for about 1-2 minutes to create a bubbly foam. Fold in thawed Cool Whip, then slowly add in your berries and marshmallows while continuing to stir for another 2-4 minutes until everything is well blended. Return mixture to the fridge for a couple of hours to allow the mixture to set – it should become a fuffy, foamy consistency.

Serve with a topping of Cool Whip or whip cream of choice and additional berries.