PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah’s Park City and the surrounding Summit County and Wasatch County areas are world-famous tourism destinations yearround. The Park City Chamber & Visitors Bureau is working with its valued partners and members to prepare for a busy, successful summer tourism season.

With summer travel season pretty much here, tourists and vistors are starting to arrive in Utah to take advantage of the parks, trails and many outdoor adventures our state has to offer – many of which are based out of the Park City area. A recent Utah Office of Tourism survey reveals that residents living in the Park City area indicated that they have a great deal of tourism in their area, with 27% of respondents saying their households depend on tourism-related activity.

Being able to provide a high-quality experience for tourists and visitors is important to the Chamber & Visitors Bureau, as well as Park City area residents. They take considerable pride in knowing visitors have a postive experience with their recereational offerings. Nearly 70% of Park City local surveyed say touriam is important to the area’s economy – employment opportunities being a big part of that response.

And Park City isn’t just for tourists or out of state visitors. More than 50% of those surveyed say Park City’s dining experiences are enjoyed by locals and Utahns in general, with 34% saying they enjoy various spectator events in the area as well.

And a significant majority of those surveyed say protecting the area’s natural resources and educating visitors on best practices for visiting the area are very important.

In operation for more than 35 years, founded in 1963, the Park City Chamber & Visitors Bureau is focused on protecting and fostering local community needs and services. It represents nearly 1,000 businesses in Summit County.

Learn more online at VisitParkCity.com.