SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The American Red Cross of Utah is celebrating the 80th annual American Red Cross Month in March to honor those who make its mission possible. Every year, this national tradition recognizes the contributions of the volunteers, donors, and community partners who support the organization in its mission to provide relief and care during emergencies.

The Red Cross volunteers respond to a disaster in the U.S. every eight minutes, providing critical support to communities affected by climate disasters and home fires. The need for blood is also constant, with one in seven patients in hospitals requiring a blood transfusion. Red Cross volunteers and donors help save the lives of people battling life-threatening injuries, cancer, and sickle cell disease.

In addition, Red Cross volunteers provide global support to military families, responding to international crises and providing aid for disasters like the hunger crisis in Africa. The organization also trains millions of individuals in vital health and safety skills like CPR and first aid.

The work of the Red Cross is powered by 90% volunteers, along with financial and blood donors, community partners, and people trained in vital health and safety skills. The organization’s humanitarian spirit continues to advance the lifesaving legacy of its founder, Clara Barton, who started the American Red Cross over 140 years ago.

During the annual Red Cross Month celebration, the organization honors the commitment of its volunteers, donors, and community partners in supporting individuals and families in need. This tradition began 80 years ago when President Franklin Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation, and it has been followed by every American president since.

To turn your compassion into action and help ensure people don’t face emergencies alone, visit the Red Cross website to donate, give blood, volunteer, or take a class. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference in providing relief, support, and assistance to those in need.