SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As the long winter finally fades away and Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Red Cross is reminding people to be careful when spending time outdoors. Michael Smauldon, the executive director of the Northern Utah/Southwest Wyoming chapter of the Red Cross, shares some important safety recommendations for Utahns.

Smauldon emphasized the importance of water safety, particularly around bodies of water such as rivers and streams. The Red Cross says to do your part and be smart:

Be cautious of the fast moving flows of the rivers, they are undercutting the banks of the rivers and they can collapse. Stand far back when you are near rivers and streams.

If you are planning on getting in the water, it is essential to wear a life jacket and be cautious of water temperatures if you plan to get in

Whatever you do around water over Memorial Day, use common sense and caution.

The Red Cross also shared the importance of staying safe while grilling. They say to prevent accidents, it is essential to set up grills properly and ensure secure connections when using propane. When using charcoal, be extra cautious with lighter fluid and keep it away from children. The Red Cross also shared the importance of keeping grills out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

For more safety tips and information, Smauldon recommended using the Red Cross app or going to the Red Cross website.