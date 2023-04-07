SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, but they can also bring the possibility of flooding. In preparation for potential flooding, the American Red Cross is urging individuals and families to be prepared for the worst.

Benjamin Donner, Executive Director for the Central & Southern Utah Chapter of the American Red Cross, emphasized the importance of being ready to respond accordingly. “We want to make sure that we’re prepared… anything that we can do to help,” Donner said.

He also stressed the need for families and individuals to have a plan in case they need to leave their home. “If we had to leave our home unexpectedly and hopefully for just a short time, if we had to go to somewhere that’s safer… we want to make sure that we have a kit, that we have those things necessary, that we’ve already talked with those in our home of what would we do if we needed to leave unexpectedly?” Donner explained.

The Red Cross recommends having anywhere from 72 to 96 hours of essentials ready, such as food, water, medication, and other important items. Donner also reminded the public that the Red Cross is there to help with shelter and food during any disaster.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We partner with emergency managers in all of our cities… it’s not just partners where we come together and meet that need whatever it is,” Donner said. “If we’re asked to open up a shelter, we have individuals on standby 24/7 to be able to do that.”

However, the Red Cross is spread thin at the moment due to ongoing hurricanes and tornadoes in other parts of the country. Donner emphasized the need for volunteers and donations to make sure they can continue to provide assistance to those in need.

“My biggest plea and I will say it very directly. We need help from the community with those funds… Whether it’s a corporation or an individual having the worst day of their life. That’s what this is used for to help them,” Donner urged.