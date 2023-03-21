SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The American Red Cross is gearing up for Giving Day on March 22, and they’re asking for your help. This annual event is an opportunity for communities to come together to support families impacted by disasters such as home fires, floods, hurricanes, and more. Your donation can help provide food, shelter, and comfort to those affected by these devastating events.

The Red Cross is always ready to respond to emergencies. Every eight minutes, volunteers are dispatched to help those in need. As natural disasters become more frequent and intense, and home fires continue to devastate families, the Red Cross is a critical resource for those affected. In addition to disaster relief, the organization provides blood donations to hospitals, supports military families, responds to international crises, and trains millions of individuals in lifesaving skills.

Your support is needed more than ever. One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion, and families impacted by disasters urgently need assistance to get back on their feet. Giving Day is an opportunity to make a difference and ensure that no one faces emergencies alone.

To donate and support the Red Cross’s Disaster Relief efforts, visit their website. Every donation, no matter the size, can make a difference in providing shelter, food, relief items, emotional support, and other assistance to those in need.