Red Cross focused on disaster relief, helping people

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utahns are answering the call for help by supporting the American Red Cross and its efforts to provide disaster aid to people in need, here in Utah and across the country. Back-to-back massive disasters have nearly 1,700 American Red Cross volunteers working tirelessly from coast to coast right now providing food, shelter and comfort to thousands of people in need.

Heidi Ruster, Regional CEO for the American Red Cross in Utah and Nevada says the need for volunteers and financial support is vital right now, as is the on-going need for blood donations. Over the past several weeks following devastating fires and storms, the Red Cross has provided some 39,000 total overnight stays in emergency shelters across the country; served nearly 300,000 meals and snacks and distributed more than 95,000 relief items, such as comfort kits and cleaning supplies. Rec Cross workers and volunteers are also providing individual care contacts to people with medical and emotional/mental health needs during these challenging times.

Ruster says about 80 volunteers from the Utah and Nevada region have deployed virtually and in-person to six different major relief operations. Earlier in the summer, the regional office ran relief operations in southern Utah for people affected by monsoonal flooding.

The Red Cross is in need of financial support to continue to provide the disaster aid it is nationally known for providing. Ruster says every single donation can make a difference and enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters.

To help, visit RedCross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. You can also text in a donation. Text the word “IDA” to 90999 to make a $10 donation to the relief support for the victims of Hurricane Ida.

You can also click here to make a donation right now.