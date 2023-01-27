SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The American Red Cross is partnering with Pro Football Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning, during National Blood Donor Month to encourage people to give blood and platelets to help save lives. The start of the new year is a challenging time to collect blood products, as severe winter weather often causes widespread blood drive cancellations and donors may postpone giving due to illness. Donors of all blood types, particularly type O blood donors, are needed daily to meet demand.

The American Red Cross and Peyton Manning are also promoting Power Red donations, which allow individuals to safely donate two units of red cells during one appointment as an automated donation process. Power Red donations can be made every 112 days, and individuals must meet specific criteria for donating Power Red, such as weight and height.

To book a time to give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Donors can also use RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, before arriving at the blood drive.