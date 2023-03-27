SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – With cooler temperatures still lingering, we thoughtb a nice, warm dish of pasta would hit the spot! We found this delicious dish on TheCleverMeal.com. This is a quick and easy recipe which you can adapt to your taste by adding proteins and veggies of your choice.

Ingredients

• 1/2 lb (225 grams) pasta (spaghetti, penne, fusilli…)

• 3/4 cup (160 grams) cream cheese*

• 1/4 cup (30 grams) grated parmesan, plus more to serve

• 1 Tbsp olive oil, plus more to serve

• 1-2 garlic cloves, minced or pressed

• 1/2 cup (120 ml) cooking water, plus more if needed

• salt and pepper, to taste

• 1/4-1/2 tsp chili flakes, or according to taste (optional)

Instructions

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente. Right before draining, reserve a cup of starchy pasta water. Meanwhile, in a large skillet warm 1 Tbsp of olive oil and gently fry the garlic (plus a good pinch of chili flakes if you like) for 2-3 minutes. Use a low flame, do not let the garlic burn. Then stir the cream cheese and about 1/2 cup of starchy pasta water. Stir to combine oil, cream cheese, water and create a nice and creamy emulsion. Add parmesan cheese and stir well. Your pasta sauce is ready. Drain and add your pasta to the skillet. Stir well to evenly coat the pasta in the sauce, add more cooking water as needed for a smooth and creamy consistency. Serve immediately with a drizzle of good olive oil or extra virgin olive oil, freshly grated parmesan, and freshly ground black pepper (if you don’t use chili flakes). Enjoy!

