SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Pucker up people and run on down to the candy store for a bag of your favorite sour candy. July 18th is National Sour Candy Day! Adults and children alike will enjoy lip-puckering, eye-watering flavors. Choose your favorite sour candy and celebrate!

In the candy world, sour candy is the young, energetic, and fun member of the candy family. It awakens the taste buds and adds a punch of youthful energy. Every flavor combination out there creates a dazzling taste sensation. Surprisingly, sometimes a sweet candy delivers a walloping tear-jerking zap in a bite-sized lozenge or sucker that lasts for several minutes. Other times, it delivers the punch in a chewy form. These fun sour candies come in a variety of entertaining shapes and sizes. From chewy twists and ropes to sweet bite-sized pieces and straws, each one creates a unique juicy tang, indeed.

On this sweet holiday, instead of trying regular old candy, celebrate by trying sour candy. It’s like having a birthday and not getting any older! If you’ve tasted sour candy before, try a new flavor and discover which one makes your mouth pucker the most! Will it be Cherry or Watermelon or maybe a combination of Tangerine-Lemonade? Without a doubt, July 18th is the perfect day to share any of the variety of flavors the American Licorice Company has to offer.

HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL SOUR CANDY DAY

Brighten up your day with some sour candy. As a matter of fact, consider visiting a sweet shop and pick up a bagful. Share with your friends or coworkers. See who makes the best pucker and share your sour combinations using #NationalSourCandyDay on social media.

NATIONAL SOUR CANDY DAY HISTORY

American Licorice Company founded National Sour Candy Day in 2015 to celebrate all the tasty varieties of sour candies and to encourage everyone to give them a try. To learn more about the Sour Punch® brand, follow on Facebook and Twitter.

The Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Sour Candy Day to be observed on July 18th annually.