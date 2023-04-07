SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The coming out process for LGBTQIA+ adolescents can be a daunting and anxiety-provoking moment, not only for themselves but also for their families and friends. To address this, psychotherapist and author John Sovec has recently released his book “Out: A Parent’s Guide to Supporting Your LGBTQIA+ Kid Through Coming Out and Beyond,” providing crucial information and guidance to parents looking to support their children during this vulnerable time.

Sovec emphasizes the importance of expressing unconditional love as the first step in supporting an LGBTQIA+ child who is coming out. This can help create a strong foundation for growth and development throughout the coming out process.

Another essential aspect of supporting an LGBTQIA+ child is avoiding assumptions and being open to learning about their identity and experiences. Parents should take the time to understand their child’s identity and how it affects their daily life, such as in school or dating.

Sovec also urges parents to explore any concerns or issues about their child’s personal safety, such as bullying or discrimination, and be a vocal ally for their child. Patience is key, as the coming out process can be a lot for both the child and the parent to navigate, and seeking therapy as a family or individually can also be helpful.

“Out: A Parent’s Guide to Supporting Your LGBTQIA+ Kid Through Coming Out and Beyond,” is available on Amazon and can serve as a helpful resource for parents who may be struggling to support their LGBTQIA+ child. Sovec hopes that his book can provide answers and support for parents, so they can become the most supportive ally for their child.