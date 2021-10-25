Procrastination get the best of you? Take a look at these last minute costume ideas!

(The Daily Dish) Are you still looking for a costume idea? Nicea and Surae show off some quick, easy and inexpensive costume ideas for people looking to throw something together.

All of the items featured were found at Walgreens and EVERYTHING was 40-50 percent off! A lot of different stores have great deals on Halloween items right now, you’ll just have to look for those deals!

If you have access to a fun wig it’s a great start! You can find items around the house to finish out the costume! Try a 80’s pop star with a pink wig and some colorful wristbands, beads and any denim and buttons you can find. Think Cyndi Lauper, Madonna, George Michael or any heavy metal rocker if you’re a guys.

You can always throw on a cape and a fun headband with spooky ears, add in some fun face paint or makeup and you have a great costume!

Maybe you don’t have time to run to the store? There is always some some easy do-it your self ideas you can throw together with things around the house too. You could be “Super mom” – All you need is a cape or an apron, some rubber dish gloves and a cooking spoon or whisk to wave around and your costume is complete!

Cost = nothing these items were bought at Walgreens for this segment, Nothing was more than $10, and the majority was under $6!

Happy Halloween from Good Things Utah!