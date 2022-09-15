SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – PreventHer is a newer, Utah-based nonprofit focused on creating awareness about breast cancer among the refugee and immigrant population and promote screening. Amira Kherrallah is the founder and executive director of PreventHer. She coordinates education sessions throughout Utah to support the nonprofit’s mission.

Kherrallah says many refugees come from poor countries with no means for health education and resources, but here in the U.S. there are a lot resources that these populations are not aware of or know how to access. PreventHer is addressing those issues and creating a networking system to provide education and connect women to those resources.

Visit, PreventHer.org for more information.