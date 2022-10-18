SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Keeping the past alive, not only for preservation, but to inspire and provoke a more creative present and sustainable future. That’s the goal of the Utah-based nonprofit, Preservation Utah.

How they do that:

• Grants/loans

• Easements

• Education (lectures and tours)

• Publications

Preservation Utah says there would be many fewer historic buildings in Utah if their organization was not founded. These buildings include the Salt Lake City and County Building, the Provo Library, etc. Preservation Utah also provided education on the value of saving these structures.

Upcoming preservation projects:

Fisher Mansion

West High

Corrine Methodist Church (Oldest non-LDS Church in Utah)

Wasatch Mountain Club (Oldest ski lodge in Utah)

Preservation Utah began recognizing individuals and groups with Community Stewardship Awards over thirty years ago. Each award recipient represents, in one way or another, a model of historic preservation. As a group, the recipients represent the many and varied ways preservation is accomplished in our communities. Award recipients include innovative adaptive use projects, the tireless efforts of dedicated homeowners, threatened buildings that have been saved from destruction, and the lifetime efforts of committed preservationists. Through this awards program, Preservation Utah congratulates our award recipients and thanks them for their contribution to preserving Utah’s architectural heritage.

