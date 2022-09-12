SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Salt Lake Domestic Violence Coalition (SLDVC) is inviting the public to support its 2022 Peace on Earth Gala on October 14 and the vital abuse prevention services funded by that event.

SLDVC is a non profit organization and has been around since 1994. Board members say domestic violence was not talked about enough at that time and there was a great need for resources for victims and survivors of abuse and assistance to find help those resources and support. SLDVC stepped up to do that.

SLDVC does not provide one on one services, rather the organization focused on the bigger population – providing monthly meetings open to the public where people impacted by domestic violence and people wanting to help can brainstorm and discuss solutions and share resources. SLDVC also manages an emergency fund for survivors of domestic violence.

For more information about the Peace on Earth Gala or on SLDVC’s services visit, www.sldvc.org.