PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ABC4 Utah is dedicated to showcasing the work dozens of agencies located throughout Utah providing safety, counseling and support to survivors of abuse and violence. Together we can help STOP THE VIOLENCE.

In 1992, a local woman lost her life at the hands of her estranged husband in a Park City parking lot. This event energized community leaders to actively address domestic violence. The Domestic Peace Task Force was formed, and in 1995 the Peace House shelter was built. For the first few years, Peace House was operated entirely by volunteers. Today, thanks to donations and grants, the organization retains a full-time professional staff. However, Peace House continues to rely on generous volunteers to provide the best services possible to victims of domestic violence. Volunteer opportunities are always available and needed. Visit PeaceHouse.org for more informaton.

PEACE HOUSE MISSION STATEMENT: Peace House is dedicated to ending interpersonal violence and abuse and empowering survivors to heal and thrive by providing support services, safe housing, and prevention education.

Interpersonal violence occurs when one person uses power and control over another person through physical, sexual, or emotional threats or actions, economic control, isolation, or other kinds of coercive behavior. Peace House is committed to empowering survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and supporting their right to bodily autonomy. Survivors thrive by taking control over their lives and choices, including making the legal and medical decisions that best support their safety, health and well-being.

If you or someone you know is experiencing interpersonal violence, please call the Peace House helpline at (800) 647-9161.