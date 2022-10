SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – PATH Integrated Healthcare (PATH IHC) is an organization based in So. Salt Lake that specializes in providing innovative behavioral health treatment through strength-based solutions and positive approaches to care.

PATH Behavioral Healthcare Clinic is located at 62 E. 2700 So., South Salt Lake.

For more informaton about PATH Behavioral Healthcare, click here. Or call 801-657-4160.