Our top 4 flick picks for 2021 and a glimpse into 2022 movies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Utah film reviewer, Patrick Beatty, one of the ABC4 resident film reviewers, dished with Deena today about his favorite flicks from 2021 and gave a preview into what he’s most excited about coming out in 2022. Here’s Patrick’s top four flick picks for 2021.

4. ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’ (Netflix)

Directors: Michael Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Writers: Michael Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Stars: Charlyne Yi, Olivia Colman, Eric André, Maya Rudolph, Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Fred Armisen, Conan O’Brien, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Jay Pharoah

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Rated PG for action and some language

Synopsis: A quirky, dysfunctional family’s road trip is upended when they find themselves in the middle of the robot apocalypse and suddenly become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope.

Patrick's full Review can be found here.

3. ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ (Theaters)

Directed By: Destin Daniel Cretton

Written By: Dave Callaham, Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and language.

Synopsis: Shang-Chi, the master of weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront his past after being drawn into the Ten Rings organization.

Patrick's full Review can be found here.

2. ‘Pig’ (Hulu)

Directed By: Michael Sarnoski

Written By: Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Rated R for language and some violence

Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped.

Patrick's full Review can be found here.

1. ‘Coda’ (Apple TV +)

Directed By: Sian Heder

Written By: Sian Heder

Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur

Genre: Drama, Music

Rated: Rated PG-13 for strong sexual content and language, and drug use

Synopsis: As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her love of music by wanting to go to Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

And Patrick’s top 4 most anticipated films for 2022:

4. ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ (Theaters)

3. ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ (Theaters)

2. ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Theaters)

1. ‘The Batman’ (Theaters)

