SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Start rethinking how you drink with Optimist Drinks, a distilled non-alcoholic spirits company.

Optimst Drinks was inspired by the environmental and cultural diversity of the city of Los Angles, according to founders Lisa and Tom Johnstone. Tom explained that a few years ago, they realized the limited options available for non-alcoholic beverages when going out. They felt the need to create something more sophisticated than the traditional Shirley Temple. Lisa added that they wanted to change the negative connotations associated with not drinking alcohol and provide an opportunity for people to make a positive choice while enjoying a great drink.

Optimist Drinks is not just about creating delicious beverages. Tom and Lisa say their company helps give back to the community because a percentage of all of their sales goes to help underserved communities. By purchasing their drinks, customers not only indulge in a fun experience but also support a worthwhile cause.

Optimist drinks has four different varieties: Smokey, Bright, Fresh and The Bitter Optimist Cali Amaro. For more on all their drinks head to their website and try some of their recipes.

COCKTAIL RECIPE: Smoke Show