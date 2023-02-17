SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – A new range of non-alcoholic spirits is taking the world by storm. OPTIMIST drinks is a collection of meticulously sourced and carefully distilled blends, inspired by the diverse cultures, landscapes, and mindsets of Los Angeles.

Each variety in the OPTIMIST drinks portfolio is a love letter to LA, taking consumers on a gustatory journey. The four varieties – Smokey, Bright, Fresh, and The Bitter OPTIMIST Cali Amaro – contain zero sugar, zero additives, zero artificial preservatives, and, most importantly, zero alcohol.

What sets OPTIMIST drinks apart is its dedication to giving back. A percentage of all sales benefits the mental well-being of under-deserved communities. So, not only can consumers enjoy a delicious and refreshing drink, but they can also feel good about supporting a good cause.

The Bitter OPTIMIST Cali Amaro is a citrusy, woody, herbal, and deeply bitter blend. Its tasting notes include citrus, herbal, and bitter flavors, reminiscent of a bitter old-school amari but with a contemporary Cali twist.

OPTIMIST Fresh is a herbaceous blend that includes juniper, herbs, and roots. Its tasting notes are wild herbs, anise, and fresh canyon air. Meanwhile, OPTIMIST Smokey is a spiced blend with charred wood, floral, and bitter notes. Its tasting notes include bonfire, bittersweet, and spice.

Lastly, OPTIMIST Bright is a sunny and refreshing blend of citrus, light florals, and fresh herbs. Its tasting notes are citrus, sherbert, and salty sunshine.

Consumers can now enjoy the unique taste of Los Angeles without any of the negative effects of alcohol. OPTIMIST drinks offers a refreshing and guilt-free drinking experience, all while supporting mental health initiatives for under-deserved communities.

RECIPE: FRESH TAKE

2 oz OPTIMIST Fresh

½ oz Lime juice

¼ oz Lemon juice

Handful of arugula

½ oz Apricot jam

½ oz Jalapeño syrup

Muddle the arugula in a shaker or jar, then add ice and all other ingredients. Shake briefly and strain into rocks glass, over ice (ideally a large cube), garnish with arugula.