Operation Warm connects community to resources

See how you can help keep kids safe and warm this winter

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that uses the gift of a brand-new coat or new pair of shoes as a bridge to connect children and their families to community resources they need to thrive, is connecting communities to the resources they need to stay warm and safe during our cold winter months.

Since 1998, Operation Warm has assisted more than 4,000,000 children across the United States and into Canada, including Utah and the Intermountain West. Salt Lake City, which has a percentage of 15.3% of total children living below the poverty level, has received a total of 11,844 donations to children during 2020-2021.

Operation Warm’s mission focuses on the whole child. Their tagline, ‘more than a coat’ means that the coats don’t just provide physical warmth, but also emotional warmth, the confidence to socialize and succeed, and hope of a brighter future. Operation Warm says over the last 22 years, the coat has become a bridge between their community partners and families in need to access critical resources.

Visit OperationWarm.org to learn more today.