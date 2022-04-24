SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – You’ve probably heard the expressions “sweat it out” or “a hard day’s work is good for the soul,” and there is proof that good physical exervise is good for a person’s overall wellness – both physcially and mentally. Operation Combot Boots is a Utah-based nonprofit organization that aims to encourage and engage military veterans to be physically active and healthy through exercise. Organizers say getting veterans to workout, whether that is in a gym or outdoors, is a good thing and will have a positive effect on their mental health and could also lessen the burden on the Veterans Affairs Medical System.

Operation Combat Boots works with area businesses and fitness centers to get military veterans free or affordable access to exercise programs. Click here to learn more about Operation Combat Boots.