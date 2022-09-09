SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The 46th Annual Salt Lake Greek Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Salt Lake City. This is one of Utah’s largest cultural festivals and the largest Greek Festival west of the Mississippi River.

Event Details:

Holy Trinity Cathedral 279 South 300 West, SLC, UT 84101

Friday, September 9, 2022 – 11:00 am. – 10:00 pm.

Saturday, September 10, 2022 – 11:00 am. – 10:00 pm.

Sunday, September 11, 2022 – 12:00 pm. – 8:00 pm.

We welcome Cash, Credit & Debit Cards (sorry no checks accepted)

$3 Admission. Children 5 and under free.

Only Service Dogs Allowed.

Wheelchair Accessible

More information online at www.SaltLakeGreekFestival.com.