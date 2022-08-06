SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Ron Simons is the most award-winning black producer on Broadway – having achieved critical success with a number of theater productions and other entertainment projects. Simons is also one of the people leading the charge to diversify the entertainment industry, encouraging more people of color to share their stories, their work, their lives with audiences of all types – stage, screen and art.

Ron Simons who is the most Tony Award-winning Black Producer in history and leads the historic effort to bring in people of color to tell stories of Black history, culture, and experience on Broadway. He recently made headlines following the viral grassroots social media campaign to keep Broadway’s 2022 Tony-nominated production of FOR COLORED GIRLS from closing early. Ron’s legendary career as Broadway’s most influential and prolific Black Producer focuses on inspiring narratives about underrepresented minority communities, along with mentoring people of color to help them break into creative and leadership positions on Broadway. He will share with you what is happening behind the scenes to change the color of Broadway.

As CEO & President of SimonSays Entertainment, Ron Simons produced Tony award-winning and nominated productions including Thoughts of a Colored Man, For Colored Girls (7 Tony Nominations), Jitney (Produced with John Legend, Won Tony for Best Play Revival), Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (12 Tony nominations including Best Musical), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Tony Award for Best Musical), Porgy & Bess (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony Award for Best Play) and more.

Ron is widely regarded as Broadway’s “best-kept secret,” working to change theater forever at this pivotal point in history as he reshapes what stories are told on Broadway, while he works to open doors for more people of color to work as producers. Shockingly, there are only 6 Black producers working on Broadway, and Ron working to change that statistic by mentoring people of color to discover roles behind the scenes. According to Ron, if we want more diverse stories, more representative casting, and more inclusive staff, it begins with producers.

He also helped lead the creation of Black Theater United’s “New Deal For Broadway,” setting out a manifesto that outlines reforms that are short-term — to be implemented before Broadway reopens this fall — and long-term over the next few years.

With over 20 years of experience, Ron Simons is bringing diversity on the stage and in leading roles behind the scenes, including:

• First Black Broadway producer to win 4 Tony Awards (also to earn 5 Tony nominations)

• First Black producer to lead produce three black shows on Broadway

• Produced first Black show with all creative leads as women of color (New Broadway production of For Colored Girls)

• Producing the first TWO Black Broadway shows to feature Black producers, Black writers, Black directors, and Black cast

• Only Black producer to make four films premiering at Sundance (three in competition)

For additional details on Ron Simons’ storied career and Broadway projects, please visit www.simonsaysentertainment.com.