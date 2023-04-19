OGDEN, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Celebrate Earth Day this year at the Ogden Nature Center. Despite a delayed arrival of spring, the Ogden Nature Center is ready to celebrate this special day in style. Families are invited to join the festivities, which will include a variety of activities for children, entertainment, and food from several food trucks. More than 20 sustainability specialists will be on hand to discuss various topics, ranging from trail conservation to wildlife and habitat protection.

One of the highlights of the day will be the huge water-wise plant sale, which features many perennials that require less water than traditional plants. Visitors are encouraged to bring plastic bags to recycle and will be entered into a raffle to win a Nest gift shop certificate if they bring 10 or more bags. Admission is $5 per person or $4 for members of the Ogden Nature Center, and $3 for children under 12 years old.

Directions to the Ogden Nature Center and event details can be found online or by calling 801-621-7595.

When: Saturday, April 22 from 11 am – 4 pm

Where: Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th Street

Earth Day will be held rain or shine