Nutritious meals for fur-babies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – He may not have walked away with a deal from a shark on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank, but Renaldo Webb says the experience gave him the boost he needed to make his budding nutritious pet food line into a growing business. Webb is an MIT grad sharing the latest in pet nutrition (including his upcoming new line of supplement therapeutic meals), his “Shark Tank” behind-the-scenes moments, and his incredible entrepreneurial journey building PetPlate.

PetPlate got its big break on “SHARK TANK” with founder Renaldo Webb revealing his mission to help dogs live longer, healthier, happier lives through better nutrition. PetPlate develops its fresh dog foods with the help of a veterinary nutritionist. The diets are produced using a kettle-cooked and flash-freeze method inside a USDA-certified facility. Formulations include only human-grade proteins, fruits, and vegetables and are free from rendered meats or by-products, artificial preservatives, or additives.

The brand also just launched two functional supplements for dogs targeting digestion and mobility. For more information visit: www.petplate.com.