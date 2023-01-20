SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) –In 2023, there are several books to put on your reading list that come highly recommended from Bernadette LeRoy, Adult Services Librarian at the Salt Lake County Library:

The Good Life

By: Waldinger and Schulz

The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder

By: David Grann

The Wind Knows My Name

By: Isabel Allende

Hello Beautiful

By: Ann Napolitano

The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise

By Colleen Oakley

Someone Else’s Shoes

By: Jo Jo Moyes

For those who may not be avid readers, there are several ways to become a reader. One way is through programs such as the Salt Lake County Library’s All-Star Winter Reading program, which incentivizes reading with prizes such as Jazz tickets and a VIP event for kids with NBA mascots. The program runs through February 18th, and is a great way to get started with reading.

To find these books and more at the Salt Lake County Library, the best way is to use the online catalog or ask a librarian for help. Librarians can also make book recommendations based on your interests, and are always happy to assist in finding the perfect book for you. So, whether you’re a seasoned reader or just starting out, the Salt Lake County Library has something for everyone.