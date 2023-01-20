SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – A new film, “Millstone,” is taking a unique approach to storytelling. The film is entirely in American Sign Language (ASL) and features no spoken dialogue. The film was created by a hearing director, Peter Kimball who was inspired to make the film because he has a son who is deaf. Kimball says that he wants there to be more films out there featuring people like his son on screen, and more films in sign language.

“Millstone” stars Daniel Durant, who is known for his roles in “CODA” and “Dancing With the Stars.” Kimball stated that he was drawn to working with Durant due to his phenomenal acting skills and his ability to connect with the script’s dark and twisty emotional thriller storyline, which has nothing to do with the fact that the characters are deaf.

“Millstone” is a dark psychological thriller about a grieving married couple and their therapist. The story is not about the characters being deaf, but they just happen to be deaf, played by deaf actors. The director wants to see more films in all genres in sign language, not just films that are uplifting or about the deaf experience.

The director is based in Washington, D.C. but has plans to shoot his next film, in Utah, where he says the state has some of the best scenery in the world and a lot of the best people in filmmaking. You can watch “Millstone” this weekend at the Slamdance Film Festival.