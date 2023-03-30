UTAH COUNTY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Get ready to celebrate Easter with a new film called “His Only Son.” The movie, which centers around the life of Abraham from the Bible, premiered last night in Utah County, and it has already received positive feedback from the audience.

David Helling, the writer and director of the film, shared his excitement about the impact the movie may have on people’s lives. “I’m just excited to see how people react to this because this may draw them to the word and draw them to the Lord and just see how it affects them in their own lives,” he said.

Actor Nicolas Mouaward, who plays Abraham in the film, spoke about her experience portraying the character. “My biggest drive was shooting this movie was to make Abraham more human and than what we usually see when people portray biblical characters,” he explained. “I always had this problem of watching biblical characters kind of at distance, feeling like they were superheroes.” The film, which depicts Abraham’s life in four different stages, aims to make the character more relatable to the audience.

“His Only Son” is now showing in theaters near you, and the filmmakers encourage everyone to get their tickets and see the film this weekend.