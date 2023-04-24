MURRAY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – A new blood test has been developed for detecting colon cancer, the third deadliest form of cancer in the United States. The Colorectal Cancer Screening Blood Test is being hailed as a game changer in the early detection of the disease. This breakthrough comes as a colonoscopy, the recommended screening test for colon cancer, is a dreaded and uncomfortable procedure that many people choose to avoid.

The Colorectal Cancer Screening Blood Test is available exclusively at Any Lab Test Now in Murray. It requires no preparation or anesthesia, just a simple blood draw from the arm. The test looks for three protein markers in the blood that are highly associated with the presence of colon cancer. It is 94% accurate and costs less than $400.

While a colonoscopy is considered the gold standard for screening, it is crucial to acknowledge that over a third of individuals eligible for screening choose not to undergo this procedure. For those at average risk, a colonoscopy is recommended starting at age 45. However, it is essential to note that unscreened patients comprise nearly 67% of all colon cancer-related deaths. As a result, a blood test serves as the next best option for individuals who avoid colonoscopies or fecal-based tests for various reasons, including fear or affordability.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information:

Any Lab Test Now

5616 South 900 East

Murray, UT 84121

www.anylabtestnow.com

(801) 305-4689