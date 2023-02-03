SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Make-A-Wish, Utah is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to granting wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Recently, the organization helped grant Nellie’s wish for a shopping spree. Nellie, who was diagnosed with a one in a million kidney disease, was able to purchase items for herself and her family, including an Xbox and gift cards for her siblings. The shopping spree was an incredible experience for Nellie, who was driven to the store in a limousine.

The wish was made possible through the generosity of the community. After hearing about Nellies’ wish a local senior living center organized a fundraiser that raised enough money to almost grant another wish.

Daniel Dudley, the Chief Development Officer of Make-A-Wish Utah, stated that the organization’s goal is to provide hope and lift the spirits of children like Nelly who are facing major challenges. The wishes are made possible through the generosity of community members, and Make-A-Wish encourages people to volunteer and make donations to help grant more wishes.

For more information on how to help, visit the Make-A-Wish, Utah website at Utah.Wish.org.