SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – April 8th is set aside as a day for Zoo lovers to celebrate, it’s National Zoo Lovers Day – a day that encourages people to explore and visit their local zoos. Each year, millions of people visits zoos across the country to see the animals and critters and learn about them.

Also known as zoological parks, many local zoos serve as breeding centers and support efforts to help endangered or at-risk species. Education is a key part of a zoo’s mission now – teaching the public about the animals and their habitats.

Utah’s Hogle Zoo is one of the most visited attractions in Utah. The zoo dates back to 1931 and is located at the mouth of Salt Lake City’s Emigration Canyon. Its terrain covers more than 40 acres and is home to more than 800 animals. Utah’s Hogle Zoo is open 7-days a week and hosts many special events throughout the year.

Go to the zoo on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 9AM-2PM and visit some of their green-minded community partners, participate in a Party for the Planet™ activities prepared by our wonderful educators and enjoy all the beauty the planet has to offer. Listen to conservation chats from members of the Hogle Zoo conservation team and learn ways that you can make a difference right here in Utah.

The zoo also offers amazing volunteer opportunities.

