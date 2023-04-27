SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – April is National Stress Awareness Month, and many people may not realize that their bodies are trying to tell them they are stressed. Board certified obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. DeNoble, shared some of the signs of stress in women’s bodies.

One common sign of stress in women is more frequent headaches. Stress can cause tension and tightening of muscles around the neck and shoulders, leading to headaches. In addition, stress can trigger an increase in adrenaline levels, which can trigger migraines.

Stress can also affect the menstrual cycle, causing irregular or sporadic periods. This is because stress can impact the nervous system’s communication with the brain, leading to changes in hormone levels.

Other signs of stress can include gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea, constipation, and pain, as well as skin issues like hives and eczema. Additionally, stress can lead to difficulty sleeping, decreased energy levels, and difficulty concentrating.

While stress can manifest differently in men and women, it is important for women to be aware of these signs and seek help from a doctor if needed. It’s easy to feel like the body is out of control when experiencing these symptoms, but the root cause may be stress.

To combat stress, Dr. DeNoble recommends spending more time with loved ones, doing service for others, and getting good sleep. Finding activities like listening to music, walking in nature, or doing yoga can also help to relax and lower cortisol levels.

By being aware of these signs and taking steps to manage stress, women can improve their overall health and well-being.