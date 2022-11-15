LAYTON, UT (Daily Dish) – Trying to find the best career path can be tough—especially if you do not want to go to college and would rather head straight to the workforce but aren’t sure what you want to do. Registered Apprenticeships just one of the many alternatives to a traditional college education.

Apprenticeships combine on-the-job training with some related classroom instruction. They can help put you on a career path to earn a great living, without a ton of college debt. Melisa Stark, Utah Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs says in Utah, apprentices make up to $60,000 a year upon completion of their apprenticeship. “I have seen the meaningful impact apprenticeships have had on businesses and individuals, including my own family,” said Stark.

Stark says there are over 4,400 apprentices in Utah and over 260 registered programs. There are apprenticeships in many different career fields including in automotive, construction, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, health care and more. Stark says there has been some growth last year in youth apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships, which helps start youth on the right track to a successful career. If you think you’re too young or old to start the youngest apprentice in Utah is 16, and the oldest is 78.

This week is National Apprenticeship Week. To celebrate Utah Apprenticeship Program is hosting an Apprenticeship Job Fair for anyone interested in learning more about apprenticeships. It’s on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 3–7 p.m. at Weber State University Davis campus in Layton.