PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The National Ability Center’s annual Barn Party is set to take place on Saturday, June 4 from 4:00p.m. to 10 p.m. at the NAC’s Pat Moran Family Foundation Equestrian Center located at 1000 Ability Way in Park City. The event is hosted by two Park City locals, comedian Bill Engvall and radio personality Claire Wiley, and guests are encouraged to dress in western-themed attire.

In celebration of the Equestrian Program, the event will pay tribute to volunteers, staff and the

triumphant outcomes of students and the possibilities discovered daily at the National Ability

Center. The event is full of activities the entire family can enjoy, including a petting zoo, colorful face

painting, a mechanical bull, delicious BBQ, live music with line dancing, kids activities, an auction

and much more.

The National Ability Center’s Equestrian Program:

The NAC equestrian program offers three different forms of equine-assisted activities or therapies

(EAAT). Hippotherapy, equine-assisted learning (EAL) and Adaptive horseback riding All three

programs offer therapeutic benefits for individuals with cognitive, behavioral, or physical

disabilities, while adaptive riding and Hippotherapy have proven to be particularly effective with

children.

Equine-assisted activities help all people realize benefits that reach far beyond their actual time

with a horse. The horse helps to facilitate relationships between the participant and members of

their team; including the instructors, interns, volunteers, other students and themselves. And,

these skills carry over into the individual’s home life and personal relationships. The instructors

and staff are dedicated to helping individuals grow and develop their independent potential. We

utilize specialized adaptive and traditional equipment, supportive and caring volunteers and of

course, exceptional equine partners to create safe and fun programs.

Who the National Ability Center helps:

● The National Ability Center provides programming for more than 3,000 individuals.

● More than 19,200 annual experiences/lessons offered annually and growing.

● Since 1985, the National Ability Center has served individuals and their families in all 50 states and

more than 30 countries across the globe.

● Programs are designed for individuals of all abilities, including those with physical, development and

intellectual disabilities.

● Some of largest populations served are active duty, injured military and veterans and children and

adults on the autism spectrum.

● Approximately more than 50 percent of the National Ability Center programs benefit children and

young adults 21 years old and younger

Purchase tickets and discover more about the National Ability Center and its 2022 Barn Party by clicking here.

About the National Ability Center:

The National Ability Center provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with disabilities, physical, cognitive, and developmental, including competitive athletes, youth, veterans, and more. Rooted in Park City, UT for over 37 years, with an additional facility in Moab, the National Ability Center empowers participants by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through inclusive programming and activities such as alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding, cycling, swimming, rafting, archery, among others. With Vail’s EpicPromise as the National Ability Center’s largest annual community partner, NAC is globally recognized as a leader in adaptive sports. For more information, visit www.discovernac.org.