KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Evidence2Success (E2s) Kearns Community Coalition is becoming the MyKearns Community Coalition. #MyKearns teams up with a variety of state, county, and local agencies. The board members engage directly within the organization’s workgroups to execute on the programs to help kids find success through prevention and evidence-based programs. MyKearns is a board of volunteers that collaborate together and bring positive solutions to Kearns within the scope of four main priorities:

Increasing youth pride in the Kearns Community and Schools.

Decrease youth alcohol use and substance abuse, including

e-cigarettes. Help families continue to be strong and supportive of their children

Ensure our families and youth are physically and mentally healthy.

The MyKearns Community Coalition is creating opportUNITY in our commUNITY.

#MyKearns works within an Evidence2Success model to decrease youth substance use and other problem behaviors in Kearns through evidence-based programming, environmental strategies, and community engagement.

MyKearns Community Coalition brings Kearns Community Residents together with public and private systems to help our kids find success through prevention and evidence-based programs.

For more information visit, KearnsE2s.org.