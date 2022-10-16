KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Salt Lake Valley area teenagers are coming together and forming youth councils to help support one another and encourage others to make good, health choices in life. Youth Council is an important part of the MyKearns Community Coalition.

Youth Council provides peer support to young people of all ages. Sometimes it is one on one, while other times it’s in a group setting or through engagement at an event. Provide safe, alternative events for youth to attend and gather together is a big key to helping kids steer clear of bad influences and unsafe situations. Some alternative events and topics addressed at recent Youth Council sessions in Kearns include a safe dating and healthy relationship class hosted by Salt Lake County and the Rape Recovery Center, and various game nights at the Kearns Library.

To learn more about Kearns Youth Council, email KearnsYouthCouncil@mykearns.org, or visit: www.kearnse2s.org.