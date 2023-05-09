KEARNS, Utah (The Daily Dish) –The MyKearns Community Coalition is making waves in the community with their mission to create a drug-free and safer environment for all residents. The coalition, which has been around for eight years, was started by a group of community members and businesses who wanted to make a positive impact in Salt Lake County.

Becky Guertler, a member of the coalition, spoke about their efforts on a recent show, highlighting their partnerships with law enforcement agencies, the National Guard, and the DEA. Their recent Drug Take Back Day initiative resulted in the collection and destruction of 11,000 pounds of unused or expired medication.

The coalition also focuses on empowering youth through their youth council and various events such as sports programs and cooking classes. Their youth council recently won the Best of State award and has been expanding its membership ever since.

“We turn the leadership over to them 100%. We’re just really proud of everything that they do to pull together,” said Guertler.

The MyKearns Community Coalition is not only making a positive impact on the community but also empowering parents and families to take action through their Parents Empowered Partnership program. The coalition hosts events that teach parents how to prevent underage drinking and encourages family involvement through cooking classes.

“We’re always looking for new volunteers. Anybody wants to come and help out, and we can use all the help,” said Guertler.

For more information visit the MyKearns Community Coalition’s website.