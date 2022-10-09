SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The Children’s Center Utah (TCCU) observed Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 3-10) and World Mental Health Day (October 10) by reminding everyone to be attentive to the mental wellbeing of children. TCCU says it is important to remember that even if you personally do not battle mental health issues, mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends and coworkers.

The overall objective of World Mental Health Day is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the globe and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. It’s important to remember that children and young adults could be struggling with their mental health. Before COVID, almost 15% of children aged five and younger struggled with social and emotional skills. After COVID, those numbers have increased significantly. Very young children often show mental health difficulties through their bodies and actions – by having intense temper outbursts, refusing to follow directions, difficulty separating from their parents, unexpected toileting accidents and sleep disruptions.

The experts say World Mental Health Day and Mental Illness Awareness Week are important opportunities to talk openly about mental health with your children and loved ones in general. It is important to actively destigmatize menth health by openly discussing it and acknowledging that it is ok to ask for and seek out help.

On November 17, 2022 Governor Spencer J. Cox and First Lady Abby Cox are presenting the “Ready! Resilient! Utah Early Childhood Mental Health Summit” starting at 9am.

For more information about the upcoming Early Childhood Mental Health Summit and The Children’s Center Utah, click here.